The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday, 17 June said that the Galwan clash between Indian Army jawans and Chinese PLA on Monday was a premediated and planned action by China and that this was strongly conveyed to the Chinese counterpart in a telephonic conversation by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.“The Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” Jaishankar told Chinese Freign Minister Wang Yi, according to the MEA.“EAM underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps. The two sides should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6th June. Troops of both sides should also abide by the bilateral agreements and protocols. They should strictly respect and observe the Line of Actual Control and should not take any unilateral action to alter it,” the MEA said.Jawans’ Sacrifice Won’t Go in Vain, Can Give Befitting Reply: PM“At the conclusion of the discussion, it was agreed that the overall situation would be handled in a responsible manner, and both sides would implement the disengagement understanding of 6 June sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters and instead, ensure peace and tranquillity as per bilateral agreements and protocols,” the statement added.(Catch all live updates of the India-China tensions here.)China Demands InvestigationChinese counterpart Wang Yi said that the two countries should follow important consensus reached by their leaders, PTI reported.Wang reportedly emphasised that both sides should strengthen communication and coordination through existing mechanism to resolve differences that led to the violent clash between the two armies, killing 20 jawans of the Indian Army.According to Global Times, Yi told Jaishankar on the phone that India must investigate the clash and punish those responsible, and restrain its military forces in the region to prevent any provocative actions.“India must make sure similar incidents as that on Monday do not happen again. India must also not miscalculate the current situation, and not underestimate China’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty and territory,” GT quoted Yi as saying.At least 20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in the "violent face-off" with China at the Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh on Monday, while four others are said to be in critical condition. Meanwhile, as many as 35 troops have died or have been injured on the Chinese side after the clash, PTI reported on Wednesday, citing official sources, who in turn quoted US intelligence reports.How International Media Reported on India-China Face-Off in Ladakh(With inputs from PTI and Global Times.)