China’s Intrusions at LAC, 20 Soldiers Dead: Intelligence Deficit?

Facing the Chinese Army or PLA at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is the responsibility of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), as well as the Indian Army. At some points, while the ITBP mans the forward posts, the Army maintains posts and camps a few kilometres behind them.

Both, ITBP and Army personnel collect human intelligence at the LAC, that is, intelligence gathering through physical surveillance as well as through a network of informers.

Intelligence Bureau officials are also deployed at the LAC to gather intelligence and information.

Intelligence is also gathered via aerial surveillance, via the National Technical Research Organisation (NTRO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

NTRO generally uses drones to collect images while ISRO uses satellites to click images. ISRO has satellites ear-marked for gathering defence related intelligence.

While NTRO has their own experts to analyse drone images, ISRO focuses only on collecting images and passing them on to Military Intelligence.

It is the task of the Defence Image Processing & Analysis Centre (DIPAC) to analyse satellite images. DIPAC passes its analysis to Army Headquarters.