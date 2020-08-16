‘PM Modi’s Cowardice Let China Take India’s Land’: Rahul Gandhi
Revisiting the India-China border stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at PM Modi calling him a coward.
Revisiting the India-China border stand-off, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 16 August, calling him a coward.
On 15 June, over 20 Indian Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in a violent clash at Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
Gandhi and the opposition party, Congress, have been critical of the government over the handling of the situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and have questioned Modi’s claim, that China did not intrude into India.
‘Why Are Those in Power Scared of Taking China’s Name’: Congress
“We all are proud of our armed, paramilitary and police forces. We 1.3 billion Indians and all Congress workers are proud of them. Whenever there has been an attack on us, they have given a befitting reply to the attackers,” Congress’ chief spokesperson, Randeep Singh Surjewala told media persons after the flag hoisting ceremony on Saturday.
“But we must also think why our rulers are scared of taking China’s name. Today, on the Independence Day, when China has occupied our territory, every Indian should ask the government how it proposes to push the Chinese forces back and protect our territorial integrity. Why are those who are sitting in power scared of mentioning China’s name?”Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress’ Chief Spokesperson
PM Modis’ Veiled Attack
His comments came after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Independence Day on Saturday when he issued a veiled warning to China and Pakistan saying whoever challenged the country’s sovereignty got a befitting reply.
“From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces have responded in the language they understand,” Modi had said without stating the names of the countries were.
‘Will Result in India Paying a Huge Price:’ Gandhi
Gandhi took to Twitter on Friday, stating PM Modi’s ‘lack of courage’ will result in the country paying a ‘huge price.’
In July, the Congress leader had released a video on Twitter stating that China's actions have been prompted by India’s disruption over 6 years.
