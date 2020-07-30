Border Along Pangong as per LAC, No Expansion: Chinese Ambassador

Chinese Ambassador to India, Sun Weidong, on Thursday, 30 July, reportedly claimed that there had been no such thing as China expanding its territorial claim along the northern side of Pangong Lake, and that the “traditional customary boundary line is in accordance with the LAC.”

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Institute of Chinese Studies on ‘China-India Relations: The Way Forward’, the ambassador reportedly claimed that any one side “unilaterally delimiting” the LAC during negotiations would lead to disputes and would be “a departure from the original purpose of clarifying the LAC.”

Taking to Twitter, Weidong further said that China safeguarded its “national sovereignty, security and development interests” and has never “been aggressive & pursued own development at expense of other countries.”