Both India and China agreed that the two countries should handle their differences through peaceful discussion, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday, 5 June, after Joint Secretary (East Asia) Naveen Shrivastava held a meeting with Wu Jianghao, Director General in the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on the Ladakh row.The meeting comes a day before key talks between senior Indian and Chinese military officials on Saturday, 6 June, to end the border standoff."The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations, including current developments. They recalled the consensus reached by leaders of two countries, that peaceful, stable and balanced relations between India and China will be a positive factor for stability in the current global situation," the MEA said in a statement.Will India-China Tensions Escalate or Will Diplomacy Triumph?"Both sides also agreed that in accordance with guidance provided by the leadership, the two sides should handle their differences through peaceful discussion bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other's sensitivities, concerns and aspirations, and not allow them to become disputes," it added.Earlier on Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said in Beijing that "at the moment, the situation in the boundary region between China and India is overall stable and controllable."“We have full-fledged border-related mechanisms and we maintain close communications through military and diplomatic channels... We are committed to properly resolve the relevant issue,” he was quoted by PTI as saying.Tensions between the two countries has escalated after standoffs between Indian and Chinese forces in Ladakh and Sikkim along the Line of Actual Control last month.China’s Ladakh Incursion: Is It All About the PLA & Coronavirus? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.