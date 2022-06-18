India and EU Resume Free Trade Agreement Negotiations After 9-Year Hiatus

India and the European Union (EU) have resumed dialogue for a free trade agreement (FTA) after a nine-year-long lull, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said on Saturday, 18 June.

EU trade commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis expressed his pleasure saying, “Pleased that we re-started talks on Free Trade Agreement today (with India). Next round of negotiations will take place from June 27 till July 1 in New Delhi."