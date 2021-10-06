'Independent Inquiry Needed': Editors Guild on Journo Raman Kashyap's Death

It added that in view of the "terror attack meant to spread fear amongst the farmers" Kashyap's killing raises many questions.

Therefore, the EGI statement demands a separate probe by a Court-led special investigation team to ascertain the circumstances of his death and attempt to find out the footage of his camera.

Earlier, according to Newslaundry, the Lucknow Journalists' Association also demanded a judicial inquiry of the incident and the booking of the accused for murder.