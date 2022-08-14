Independence Day 2022: How To Send WhatsApp Stickers & GIFs on 15 August
Know how to add, send, and share stickers or GIFs on WhatsApp.
India will be celebrating its 76th Independence Day on Monday, 15 August 2022. One of the best ways to celebrate this special day is to send WhatsApp wishes to your near and dear ones. There is no specific Independence Day sticker on WhatsApp but you can easily download third-party stickers on either Android or iOS devices. Here are the ways you can download and send 15 August stickers and GIFs.
How To Add and Share Independence Day Stickers on WhatsApp
Go to Google Play Store and type ‘Independence Day WhatsApp stickers’ to import ready-made WhatsApp stickers for the 76th Independence Day. You can also search for interesting stickers by typing ‘15 August WhatsApp Stickers’ in the search bar. iPhone users can use Sticker.ly.
Select the sticker pack apps. You can also try Independence Day Stickers by Sky Peral Infotech and Happy Independence Day Sticker by Ramdev Developer. Click on the Install button.
After you have installed the sticker app, open it and click on the ‘Open Stickers packs’ option.
You will get a list of Independence Day sticker packs. Choose the ones you want to use and click on the ‘Plus’ icon on the right side of every sticker pack to add it to your collection.
The app will show several options including WhatsApp where you can add these sticker packs. Click on WhatsApp to add these sticker packs to the instant messaging app.
Confirm and tap on the ‘Add’ option. You can see the sticker packs in the Sticker section inside WhatsApp.
How to Share Independence Day 2022 GIFs?
Open the chat in WhatsApp.
Click on the Sticker icon on the right side of the chat bar.
Tap on the GIF option.
Click on the magnifying lens option, placed on the left side of the GIF button.
Type Independence Day or August 15 in the search bar.
Tap on the GIF that you want to share and then tap on the Send icon.
