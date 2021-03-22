Covishield’s Interval Period Between 2 Doses Changed to 4-8 Weeks
Earlier, the interval period between the two doses was four to six weeks.
The Centre has written to all states and union territories to increase the interval period between the two doses of Covishield to four-eight weeks.
The interval was reconsidered by the National Technical Advisory on Immunisation Group amid emerging scientific evidence. Following which, the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 also revisited the interval period.
The evidence suggests that protection against the virus is enhanced if the second dose is administered between six-eight weeks, but not later than the stipulated period of eight weeks.
Earlier, the second dose was administered at an interval of four-six weeks after the first dose. The government highlighted that this decision only pertains to the Covishield vaccine and not to Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
