'Will Come for Us Next': Citizens Issue Solidarity Statement Against I-T Raids

A group of 610 citizens has issued a solidarity statement following the Income Tax Department’s survey on six non-governmental organisations last week, including Oxfam India, Centre for Policy Research (CPR), among others.

The statement signed by social worker Aruna Roy, Anu Aga, Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin, Biswajeet of Gandhi Peace Foundation, Aakar Patel, among others said that since 7 September, some non-profits, including a think tank, some international NGOs and a funding agency for independent media, have been “raided” and subjected to intrusive, sweeping seizures of information by income tax authorities without any reasons being provided, according to The Wire.

"In the wake of these alarming, unfounded raids – this statement is in solidarity with all of us, including the personnel from the Income Tax Department ordered to carry out these raids without questioning either their government or their conscience."