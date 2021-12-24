UP Businessman Piyush Jain Raided By I-T Dept, Rs 150 Crore Found in Cash

Piyush Jain, a resident of Anandpuri, belongs to Chhipatti in Kannauj. He also owns a house, perfume factory, cold store, petrol pump in Kannauj, reported IANS.

According to officials, Jain has around 40 companies, including two in the Middle East. "He is mainly into the perfumery business with its base in Kannauj, while the group owns a showroom in Mumbai from where perfumes are sold all over the country and abroad," officials told IANS.

(With inputs from IANS and NDTV.)