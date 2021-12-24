UP Businessman Piyush Jain Raided By I-T Dept, Rs 150 Crore Found in Cash
The raids began on Thursday morning simultaneously in Kanpur, Mumbai, and Gujarat and are still underway.
Cash worth Rs 150 crore has been detected during Income Tax raids on premises linked to Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain, who is a perfume trader.
Jain is reportedly close to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav.
The I-T raids, which began on Thursday, 23 December, are underway at the house, factory, office, cold store, and petrol pump linked to Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat.
Who is Piyush Jain?
Piyush Jain, a resident of Anandpuri, belongs to Chhipatti in Kannauj. He also owns a house, perfume factory, cold store, petrol pump in Kannauj, reported IANS.
According to officials, Jain has around 40 companies, including two in the Middle East. "He is mainly into the perfumery business with its base in Kannauj, while the group owns a showroom in Mumbai from where perfumes are sold all over the country and abroad," officials told IANS.
(With inputs from IANS and NDTV.)
