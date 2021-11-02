I-T Dept Provisionally Attaches Properties Worth Crores Linked to Ajit Pawar

On 7 October, the I-T department conducted raids in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur at the premises of various business persons and close family members of Ajit Pawar.



The raids, which continued through 8 October, saw the I-T department search addresses related to Pawar's three sisters and his son Parth Pawar, across the cities of Pune, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, and Satara.

Confirming the news of the raids, Pawar had told reporters: “It is their duty to investigate if they found some irregularities, but it's very unfortunate that our families and friends are targeted by agencies only because of political vendetta.”



Further Pawar was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying that his “only grief” was that they conducted raids on the premises related to his three sisters.