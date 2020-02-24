In Pics: India Celebrates US President Trump’s Grand Arrival

The seventh US president to visit the country, President Trump has arrived in India for a packed two-day visit which promises a kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.

On his arrival in Ahmedabad, President Trump received a warm embrace from the ideologically aligned and hug-loving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete with a massive rally soon after his arrival Monday.

President Trump then visited the Sabarmati Ashram and is expected to participate in a programme in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium. Later in the evening, he will fly to Agra for a sunset view of the Taj Mahal.

A rally at one of the world's largest stadiums, a crowd of millions cheering him on and love fest during an election year, The Quint brings you pictures on how India is preparing for his visit.