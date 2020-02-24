In Pics: India Celebrates US President Trump’s Grand Arrival
People wear masks of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer as they attend Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.
People wear masks of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer as they attend Namaste Trump event at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad.(Photo: AP)

The seventh US president to visit the country, President Trump has arrived in India for a packed two-day visit which promises a kind of welcome that has eluded him on many foreign trips, some of which have featured massive protests and icy handshakes from world leaders.

On his arrival in Ahmedabad, President Trump received a warm embrace from the ideologically aligned and hug-loving Prime Minister Narendra Modi, complete with a massive rally soon after his arrival Monday.

President Trump then visited the Sabarmati Ashram and is expected to participate in a programme in Ahmedabad’s Motera stadium. Later in the evening, he will fly to Agra for a sunset view of the Taj Mahal.

A rally at one of the world's largest stadiums, a crowd of millions cheering him on and love fest during an election year, The Quint brings you pictures on how India is preparing for his visit.

US President Donald Trump is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with first lady Melania Trump, as they step off Air Force One upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump speaks with first lady Melania Trump, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi by his side, upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)
US President Donald Trump is greeted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon arrival at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)
People wearing masks of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi cheer as they attend Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: PTI)
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner and his wife Ivanka Trump speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (back to camera) as they wait for the arrival of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad
(Photo: AP)
Sand sculpture of US President Donald Trump with First Lady Melania Trump created in Puri ahead of their visit.
(Photo: PTI)
Children in Mumbai make paintings of US President Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump ahead of their India visit.
(Photo: PTI)
Kite-maker Jagmohan Kanojia poses with kites decorated with pictures of US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
Children wearing masks of PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump participate in an amusement ride in a water and amusement park in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: PTI)
Sand sculpture created by Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik.
(Photo: Sudarsan Pattnaik/ Twitter)
Thousands gather to attend the Namaste Trump event in Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad.
(Photo: AP)
Youngsters fly a kite in Bengaluru with portraits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, ahead of Trumps maiden visit to India.
(Photo: PTI)
Sand artist Laxmi Gaud creates a sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the eve of latter’s visit to India, at Juhu Beach in Mumbai.
(Photo: PTI)
Folk dancers rehearse their performance along a route US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to take during their visit in Ahmedabad.
(Photo: PTI)
Indian policemen take a selfie on a street decorated with floral arrangements in Agra.
(Photo: AP)
Indian activists shout slogans against the visit of US President Donald Trump, in Guwahati, India.
(Photo: AP)

