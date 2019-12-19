In Photos: ‘I Hate Big Bhakts’ & Other Posters at CAA Protests
As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to rage on across the country, a minister of the ruling BJP party claimed that the protests are happening only in “a few places in Delhi and Lucknow” and that there is “no need to worry”.
Even as Section 144 and internet shutdowns were implemented in several parts of India, scores of protesters continued to throng streets with posters and slogans on Thursday, 19 December.
