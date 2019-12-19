In Photos: ‘I Hate Big Bhakts’ & Other Posters at CAA Protests
As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act continue to rage on across the country, a minister of the ruling BJP party claimed that the protests are happening only in “a few places in Delhi and Lucknow” and that there is “no need to worry”.

Even as Section 144 and internet shutdowns were implemented in several parts of India, scores of protesters continued to throng streets with posters and slogans on Thursday, 19 December.

Protester holding posters in Chennai during an anti-CAA rally.
(Photo: Smitha TK/TheQuint) 
A protester in Kolkata mocks Amit Shah.
(Photo: Meghnad Bose/TheQuint)
A protester in Mumbai holds up his poster for the cameras.
(Photo: Ankita Sinha/TheQuint)
Protester holds up a poster in Delhi during the anti-CAA protests.
(Photo: Ambalika Banerjee/TheQuint)
Protesters at Delhi’s anti-CAA protests.
(Photo: Akanksha Kumar/TheQuint) 
The ‘Ok Boomer!’ tagline gets a new spin in the anti-CAA protests in Chennai.
(Photo: Smitha TK/TheQuint)
Protesters hold up a poster in Mumbai thanking some media houses
(Photo: Arun Dev/TheQuint)
Protester takes a dig at PM Modi.
(Photo: Accessed by TheQuint)
Protester holds up a poster in Delhi during anti-CAA protests.
(Photo: Akanksha Kumar/TheQuint)
Anti-CAA protests give a new spin to seasonal greetings.
(Photo: Akanksha Kumar/TheQuint)

