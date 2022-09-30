In Photos: Same Story Each Year, A Flooding Yamuna & Hastily Relocated Residents

With incessant rains showering down in Delhi-NCR this September, people living on the banks of the Yamuna river had to evacuate to higher ground.

On Tuesday, 27 September, the water level of the river rose to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark of 205.33, causing the excess water to flow over the fields and hutments in the low-lying areas.

The Quint visited Yamuna Khadar, opposite the Mayur Vihar Extension metro station and Delhi’s Old Iron Bridge near Shashtri Park to speak to residents at two of the flooded areas.