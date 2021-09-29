Taliban Requests India To Resume Commercial Flights to Afghanistan

Taliban's Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to resume commercial flights to Afghanistan, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday, 29 September.

The letter, which is the first such official communication between the two countries since the militant organisation's takeover, is under review by Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA).

Dated 7 September, the letter to MoCA, signed by Acting Minister of Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority Alhaj Hameedullah Akhundzada, states: