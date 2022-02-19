Karnataka Hijab Row: 58 Students in Shivamogga School Suspended for Protests

The Karnataka High Court last week has issued an interim order banning any religious attire, including hijab, to schools and colleges in the state until the matter is resolved in court.

The decision has sparked tensions across the State, including Belagavi, Yadgir, Bellary, Chitradurgam and Shivamogga districts, where hijab-wearing Muslim women have demanded entry into the classrooms saying that the order is an attack on their religious freedom.

Meanwhile, 10-15 “unknown girls” in Tumakuru, 70 km from Bengaluru, have been charged with unlawful assembly for demanding that they be allowed to enter their college wearing a hijab and disobeying the court’s order, as reported by Times of India.

The case against the group of students was registered after a complaint was filed by the principal of Empress Government PU College in Tumakuru.