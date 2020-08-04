Pak PM Unveils New Map That Includes Whole of Kashmir, Junagadh

A day ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 4 August, unveiled a new map of the country that includes the whole of Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh region.

“Today, we are introducing the new map of Pakistan before the world. This new map has been endorsed by Pakistan's Cabinet, Opposition and the Kashmiri leadership. This map endorses the hopes and beliefs of the people of Pakistan. This map endorses the unfulfilled wishes of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. This map nullifies the illegal step that India took on 5 August last year with regards to Kashmir (Abrogation of Article 370). Starting today, this will be the official map of Pakistan,” Khan said, while addressing the media.