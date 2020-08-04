Pak PM Unveils New Map That Includes Whole of Kashmir, Junagadh
Pak foreign minister said that the new map includes whole of Kashmir, which has been ‘illegally occupied by India.’
A day ahead of the first anniversary of abrogation of Article 370, that stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday, 4 August, unveiled a new map of the country that includes the whole of Kashmir and Gujarat’s Junagadh region.
“Today, we are introducing the new map of Pakistan before the world. This new map has been endorsed by Pakistan's Cabinet, Opposition and the Kashmiri leadership. This map endorses the hopes and beliefs of the people of Pakistan. This map endorses the unfulfilled wishes of the people of Kashmir and Pakistan. This map nullifies the illegal step that India took on 5 August last year with regards to Kashmir (Abrogation of Article 370). Starting today, this will be the official map of Pakistan,” Khan said, while addressing the media.
Congratulating Khan's government and the people of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the map challenges India's "illegal claim" on Kashmir and its people.
"This is that map which was only talked about by Pakistan governments behind closed doors. Today, our government has revealed that map to the entire world and shown it where Pakistan stands. This map includes Kashmir, Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, the areas that are considered disputed and the ones that the people of Pakistan have been wanting to be resolved. India released a map on 5 August last year and made fun of itself and its people in front of the world," he added,
This map will lead the way for the resolution of the Kashmir issue, Qureshi said.
He said that the dotted line in the initial map that used to indicate a "disputed territory" has been done away with. He also said that Siachen has also been included in the new map and that it has always belonged to Pakistan.
Qureshi claimed that the "Kashmiri leadership" has also endorsed the new map.
"This map sends a message to India, it sends a message to the unarmed youth of Kashmir who martyr themselves for the cause, that Pakistan stands with them. This map represents our goal," Qureshi said.
“Our destination is Srinagar, our goal is to achieve and fulfill the dreams of our ancestors,” the foreign minister said, as he congratulated PM Khan.
