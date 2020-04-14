IMF Projects India’s GDP Growth at 1.9% in 2020

The IMF said that other regions are projected to experience severe slowdowns or outright contractions in economic activity, including Latin America (5.2 percent) with Brazil's growth forecast at 5.3 percent and Mexico's at 6.6 percent; emerging and developing Europe (5.2 percent) with Russia's economy projected to contract by 5.5 percent.

West Asia and Central Asia (2.8 percent) with Saudi Arabia's growth forecast at 2.3 percent, with non-oil GDP contracting by four percent, and most economies, including Iran, expected to contract; and sub-Saharan Africa (1.6 percent) with growth in Nigeria and South Africa expected at 3.4 percent and 5.8 percent respectively.