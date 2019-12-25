IMF Seeks ‘Urgent’ Action as India Grapples With Economic Slowdown

With risks to the outlook tilted to the downside, the IMF Directors called for continued sound macroeconomic management. They saw an opportunity with the strong mandate of the new government to reinvigorate the reform agenda to boost inclusive and sustainable growth, the report said.

The staff report was done in August when the IMF was not fully aware of India's current economic slowdown."India is now in the midst of a significant economic slowdown," Salgado told reporters over the phone.

Growth in the second quarter of FY 2019/20 came in at a six-year low of 4.5 percent (y/y), and the composition of growth indicates that private domestic demand expanded by only 1 percent in the quarter. Most high-frequency indicators suggest that weak economic activity has continued into December, he said.