Langar for Cops, Protesters: Images of Hope at Farmers Protest

Amid images of tear gas shelling, stone-pelting and police lathi-charge, there were some images from the ongoing farmers' protest that rekindle hope.

A video from Karnal showed few Sikhs serving food and water to policemen, dressed in uniform and some even wearing riot gear. A report from NDTV said the food was served by a gurudwara on the National Highway 1, although it wasn’t clear if the gurudwara was connected to the protesting farmers.