'We Had Complained': Residents Say Indore Stepwell Mishap Could've Been Averted

The stepwell roof collapse at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, which claimed the lives of 36 people on Thursday, 30 March, was allegedly a result of the 'illegal expansion' and inaction by local authorities, alleged residents of the area.

The Beleshwar Mahadev Jhulelal Temple, located in the Sneh Nagar locality of Indore, is managed by a private trust. Local residents told The Quint that they had raised complaints about the temple's "unchecked expansion" 20 years ago with the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), but the body failed to take any action.

The floor of the temple collapsed on Ram Navami, causing the devotees gathered on the premises to fall into the stepwell underneath. According to reports, there were at least a hundred devotees at the temple when the incident occurred.