IIT-Madras Teacher Writes to PM, To Go on Strike Alleging Caste Discrimination

An IIT-Madras faculty member, Vipin P Veetil, has said that he will go on a hunger strike starting 24 February, if the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) does not independently investigate the caste discrimination he had allegedly faced in the institution.

In an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Veetil wrote that the NCBC should also investigate "the sabotage of the ongoing special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC faculty at IIT Madras."

Veetil's letter to the PM further accused IIT-Madras' "brahmin faculty members and predominantly brahmin administration" of caste "discrimination and harassment." Veetil, who is an assistant professor at IIT-M's Humanities and Social Sciences Department, belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.