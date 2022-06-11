Security Forces Detect, Defuse IED on J&K’s Srinagar-Baramulla Highway

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) along a highway on Saturday, 11 June, reported PTI.

Officials said that a bomb disposal squad reached the spot, where the device was detonated in a controlled explosion.

"Security forces detected a suspected IED kept in a bag on the roadside at Bulgam Hygam Tarzoo area of the north Kashmir district," an official told PTI.

Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rayees M Bhat said that two youths who had recently joined militant outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had been arrested, and two pistols, 18 live rounds and three magazine pistols had been recovered from their possession, as per ANI.

Bhat added that they found active handlers in both north and south Kashmir, and that the two arrested had been prevented from "carrying out attacks against local leaders, minority community," said ANI.