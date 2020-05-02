Pending ICSE & ISC Exams Will be Conducted After Lockdown

Quoting the circular, ANI reported, “It shall announce the revised schedule of there examination eight days prior to the commencement of the examination.”

The announcement will be communicated to the head of schools through the CISCE portal.

Online classes, however, could begin (or in some cases, continue) while awaiting the examinations for the remaining subjects.

Due to the lockdown, ICSE has six remaining subjects and the ISC (Indian School of Certificate) has eight subjects, whose exams are still pending.