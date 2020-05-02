Pending ICSE & ISC Exams Will be Conducted After Lockdown
Class 10 students in schools affiliated to the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) may be given provisional admission to Class 11, subject to Board results, news agency ANI has reported.
In a press statement, the CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination) announced that the revised dates for the Board Exams of the remaining subjects will be conducted over the span of a week, including the weekend, if and when the government lifts the lockdown.
Quoting the circular, ANI reported, “It shall announce the revised schedule of there examination eight days prior to the commencement of the examination.”
The announcement will be communicated to the head of schools through the CISCE portal.
Online classes, however, could begin (or in some cases, continue) while awaiting the examinations for the remaining subjects.
Due to the lockdown, ICSE has six remaining subjects and the ISC (Indian School of Certificate) has eight subjects, whose exams are still pending.
