Iconic Bengaluru Eatery Koshy’s Closes Temporarily Amid COVID-19

Bengaluru stalwart Koshy’s is temporarily closing down amidst the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city, restaurant management confirmed. This is reportedly the first time that the decades-old restaurant on St Marks Road will close for a period of time.

Owner Prem Koshy told the Times of India that the eatery has remained open through thick and thin, even during wars, but due to the global pandemic and the worrying rise of cases in the city, this will be the first time that its doors will be closing.

Though some reports suggest that the restaurant may open in August, Santosh Koshy, who runs the restaurant with his brother Prem, told TNM that it could be longer depending upon the situation involving the coronavirus.