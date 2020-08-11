‘I Didn’t Cross the Lakshman Rekha’: Sachin Pilot After Truce 

After the truce between the Pilot camp and the Congress leadership in Delhi a day earlier, Congress leader Sachin Pilot returned to Jaipur on Tuesday, 11 August, to a rousing welcome from supporters. Speaking to ANI, he said that he was pained by the kind of words that were used for him by CM Ashok Gehlot but what was said should now be forgotten.

Gehlot said he will be putting the political tussle behind and will maintain peace and brotherhood.

The month-long crisis in the Rajasthan Congress ended on Monday, 11 August with rebel Sachin Pilot calling a truce with the party and the dissident MLAs heading home.

Here is what the two leaders said.