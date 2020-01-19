Human Chain Formed to Raise Awareness on Bihar Govt Policies: CM

Millions of people came out on the streets in Bihar on Sunday, 19 January, to form human chains across the state in support of the Nitish Kumar government's environment conservation and social reform measures.

The chief minister, flanked by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi and other dignitaries, stood holding hands at the Gandhi Maidan in the state capital, where the participants formed a pattern resembling the map of Bihar.

Kumar, whose third consecutive tenure as the chief minister would end in less than a year, organised the event to raise awareness about efforts such as the 'Jal- Jeevan-Hariyali' drive, campaigns against dowry and child marriage and ban on sale and consumption of alcohol.