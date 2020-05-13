Defying all social distancing norms at a time when there is a worrying rise in coronavirus cases in India, hundreds gathered in Madhya Pradesh’s Sagar district on Monday, 11 May, to celebrate the arrival of a Jain monk, according to PTI.Madhya Pradesh is one of the states most badly hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, with 3,986 confirmed cases and 225 deaths linked to the virus.A large number of people came out on the roads on Monday, when a group of Jain monks, headed by Muni Pranam Sagar, reached Banda town, located about 35 km from the district headquarters.Cop Accompanying COVID-19 Medical Team Attacked in Madhya PradeshWhen contacted, Additional Superintendent of Police Praveen Bhuria told PTI on Wednesday that they got information about the incident from videos shared on social media.“Directions have been given to investigate and take action against the organisers," Praveen Bhuria, Additional Superintendent of Police (Sagar), said, highlighting that both social distancing norms and orders banning large gatherings (under Section 144), were apparently violated.The entire country, which has reported 74,281 cases and 2,415 deaths so far, has been under lockdown for nearly two months, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly urging people to maintain "do gaz ki doori " to break the chain of transmission.(With inputs from ANI, PTI)Amid Lockdown, Devotees Take Out Procession to Badrinath Temple We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.