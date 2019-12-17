Situation Peaceful in 42 Varsities Except AMU, Jamia: HRD Ministry
The situation in 42 central universities in the country, except Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University, is peaceful and examinations are being held as scheduled, an HRD ministry official said on Tuesday, 17 December.
This came after violent protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act were reported from various parts of the country.
There are 42 central universities in the country and only in a few there were peaceful protests like candlelight march, the official said.
According to the ministry, the reports of violence came only in two universities -- Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim university (AMU).
Asked about the demand for a high-level inquiry into the incident in Jamia, the official said the Ministry of Human Resource Development is yet to receive any such request.
