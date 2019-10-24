Here’s How You Can Withdraw Cash Without Using SBI Debit Card

In this digital era, people sometimes forget to carry their ATM cards with them as most transactions these days can be made via net banking or other online payment systems. In what will be a relief to them, the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a facility whereby people don't need their ATM cards for cash withdrawal.

You Only Need One (YONO) is an innovation of SBI which helps people in withdrawing cash from SBI ATMs by using a mobile app. ICICI and Axis bank have also launched a similar service for their customers. As this is a conventional service, it has some limitations.

Before you try to withdraw cash without using your ATM card, here’s what you need to know.