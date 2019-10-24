Here’s How You Can Withdraw Cash Without Using SBI Debit Card
In this digital era, people sometimes forget to carry their ATM cards with them as most transactions these days can be made via net banking or other online payment systems. In what will be a relief to them, the State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a facility whereby people don't need their ATM cards for cash withdrawal.
You Only Need One (YONO) is an innovation of SBI which helps people in withdrawing cash from SBI ATMs by using a mobile app. ICICI and Axis bank have also launched a similar service for their customers. As this is a conventional service, it has some limitations.
Before you try to withdraw cash without using your ATM card, here’s what you need to know.
SBI Bank Cardless Cash Withdrawal
SBI’s YONO mobile banking and lifestyle app was initially designed for conducting digital transactions like shopping, investments, recharge, booking tickets and using UPI to transfer money. Cash withdrawal without a card is the latest facility of the YONO app.
How To Withdraw Cash Without Using a Debit Card?
Firstly, people need to download the app and log in with either their Net Banking ID and Password or by entering their MPIN (Mobile banking Personal Identification number)
For SBI YONO, apart from using the mobile app people can access the official website of SBI YONO and enter their Net Banking user ID and Password. There is two-factor authentication in this service:
- 6-digit cash pin for the transaction which you need to enter on your YONO app
- 6-digit reference number which you get as an SMS and have to enter at the ATM
People can initiate the YONO service by entering the six-digit cash pin for the transaction. After that, you will receive a six-digit reference number which you need to enter in your nearest SBI ATM within the time limit of 30 minutes.
By following the above process people can withdraw cash without using ATM cards.