Can’t Find Your Onam Sadya? Here’s How to DIY at Home
How to make the Onam sadya at home instead of making a sad face and missing out on it.
(This story was first published on 14 September 2016. As Malayalees celebrate Onam this week, this story has been reposted from The Quint’s archives.)
If you haven’t been able to book a place at the nearest Kerala restaurant for your Onam sadya, popular food blogger Nandita Iyer has a solution for you. Iyer brings you 9 easy-peasy recipes that you can cook up for your very own sadya at home.
Take a look at this DIY list of sadya dishes that you can cook up at home. Of course you must first make sure you have a banana leaf to have this feast in, else there is zimbly no point in having an Onam sadya at all!
Kerala Parippu Curry
A yellow moong dal preparation flavoured with the standard coconut-cumin-green chilli paste, an absolute MUST have in your Onam Sadya.
Cabbage Thoran
A light stir fry of cabbage flavoured with shallots and the coconut-cumin-chili mix
Kerala Sambar
Always with a healthy mix of vegetables, the flavour of coconut oil and a garnish of tempered shallots
Moru Curry
On the Tamil side of the border, this is better known as Moar Kuzhambu. There is of course a slight difference in the way it is made and therefore in the taste.
Pumpkin Erissery
A type of ‘kootu’ prepared using pumpkin and cowpeas, mashed together with a freshly ground spice paste and a garnish of fragrant browned coconut.
Avial
There are many ways to prepare avial. A dry preparation is had an a side while the one with more ‘juice’ is mixed with rice. In the Kerala Onam Sadya, the preparation is quite dry.
Vazhakka Mezhukkupuratti
A stir fry prepared either with starchy vegetables like plantain / yam / potato / Chinese potato, or leafy greens.
Kerala Style Beet Pachadi
A stew of beetroot and yogurt with its own freshly ground spice paste
Ginger Tamarind Chutney
This lip-smacking instant pickle that is the perfect balance of spicy-sweet-sour and salty will have you salivating for more.
Now, just make sure you know where to place it on the banana leaf and you are ready to go!
