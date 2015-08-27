How to Wear the Glorious Mundu Without Flashing Your Coconuts
Look like a true chetta this Onam with this tutorial on wearing the glorious Mundu.
(This video is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 5 September 2015 to mark Onam celebrations. We’re bringing it back this year to get you off to a festive start and simply because it’s too damn funny!)
This Onam, The Quint brings you a crash course in ‘How to wear the glorious Mundu’. Enjoy!
Script: Esha Paul, Vikram Venkateswaran
Actors: Aaqib Raza Khan, Tejas Alhat, H R Venkatesh, Niharika Jha, Urmi Bhattacheryya, Glenn George
DOP: Sanjoy Deb
Production Assistant: Shiv Kumar Maurya
Voice-Over: Vikram Venkateswaran
Producer: Esha Paul
Video Editor: Kunal Mehra
