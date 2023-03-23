How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID: Step-By-Step Guide To Link The Two Documents

How To Link Voter ID Card With Aadhaar: The government had recently informed the people that they need to link their Aadhar card with their voter ID and now the date has been extended till 31 March 2024.

The people can link their voter ID with Aadhaar card from 1 April 2023. The Election Commission of India informed that the main purpose of linking their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs is to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral rolls.

The Ministry of Law and Justice released a notification on 21 March 2023 wherein they said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024” shall be substituted.”