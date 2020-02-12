‘Delhivered’ & ‘Kejri Wali Dilli’: Newspapers On AAP Victory

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP stunned the nation on Tuesday, 11 February, by registering a thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 of 70 seats. This is AAP’s third consecutive win in the national capital.

Meanwhile, as the BJP chalked up victory in eight seats the Congress party repeated its 2015 performance and once again drew a blank.

Here’s a look at the front pages of major publications on Wednesday morning after Aam Aadmi Party’s mammoth victory: