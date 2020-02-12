‘Delhivered’ & ‘Kejri Wali Dilli’: Newspapers On AAP Victory
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing supporters after party’s victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office on 11 Feb 2020.
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal addressing supporters after party’s victory in the State Assembly polls, at AAP office on 11 Feb 2020.(Photo: PTI/Altered by The Quint)

‘Delhivered’ & ‘Kejri Wali Dilli’: Newspapers On AAP Victory

The Quint
India

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP stunned the nation on Tuesday, 11 February, by registering a thumping victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, winning 62 of 70 seats. This is AAP’s third consecutive win in the national capital.

Meanwhile, as the BJP chalked up victory in eight seats the Congress party repeated its 2015 performance and once again drew a blank.

Here’s a look at the front pages of major publications on Wednesday morning after Aam Aadmi Party’s mammoth victory:

The Times Of India: ‘Bullet-Proof AAP’

(Photo: Screenshot/Times Of India)

Also Read : AAP Reclaims Delhi By Landslide, Wins 62 of 70 Seats; BJP Wins 8 

Loading...

The Telegraph: ‘CURRENTJRIWAL’

(Photo: Screenshot/The Telegraph)

Also Read : Will BJP Rethink its Communal Strategy After Delhi Polls Defeat?

The Indian Express: Delhivered

Deccan Herald: AAP Broom Sweeps Delhi

(Photo: Screenshot/Deccan Herald)

Also Read : Delhi Election Result: What This Means for BJP, Oppn & CAA Stir

Hindustan Times: ‘Kejri Wali Dilli’

(Photo: Screenshot/Hindustan Times)

Also Read : 5 Key Stories You May Have Missed Amid Delhi Election Results

Dainik Jagran: ‘Phir AAP Ki Hui Dilli’

(Photo: Screenshot/Dainik Jagran)

Also Read : ‘BJP Rejected’: Mamata, Rahul Congratulate Kejriwal on Delhi Win

(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )


Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...