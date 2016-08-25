How Krishna Is Celebrated in South Indian Classical Music & Dance

Lord Krishna is benign and yet powerful at the same time. He is flirting around with Gopikas on one hand, and reveals profound philosophy through the Bhagawad Gita on the other. Down to earth, almost human-like in his day-to-day affairs and yet divine in his qualities, Krishna is a God that one can relate to.

Though mythology situates him in North India, Krishna worship and cult following has been in vogue across south India for centuries. In fact, some of the customs have remained undiluted for centuries, unlike in the north. Some of the finest temples in the South are dedicated to Krishna.

The Mahabharata and Shrimad Bhagawatam are full of stories, episodes, plots and adventures that take place south of the Vindhyas. Several researchers and academics have strongly argued and even proved that Shrimad Bhagawatam might have been written in the Tamil speaking regions of South India.