How India Crowdfunded The Kin of Those Killed At Anti-CAA Protests

As the protests against CAA and NRC grew through the second half of December, so did the indiscriminate excesses of the UP Police. On 20 December, 22-year-old Anas died due to police firing in western Uttar Pradesh. "He said he would fetch milk from a family friend's place. As soon as he stepped out of the alley to the main street, he was hit on his left eye," Anas’ grieving father Arshad Hussain had told The Quint.

The campaign to help his family was the first of this series of crowdfunding initiatives on OurDemocracy. On the first day of the new year, the message that went out was simple.