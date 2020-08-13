How Can India See Sustainable Growth? Abhijit Banerjee to Explain

The session promises to be an engaging talk on India’s fight against poverty, highlighting seminal moments in our development journey, current challenges and opportunities to effect inclusive and sustainable growth.

Given his expertise and authority in the field of data-driven program design for poverty alleviation, Dr Banerjee will share insights on how we can enable sustainable growth and development in India.

It is sure to be an excellent start to a stimulating day, full of discourse on India's development!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.