How Can India See Sustainable Growth? Abhijit Banerjee to Explain
After the resounding success of its inaugural event in May 2020, this Independence Day, The/Nudge Forum (global edition) – in partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and The Quint as its exclusive media partner – is bringing together all stakeholders for India’s development from the government, the markets, and civil society.
In a dynamic never-done-before, 24 hours format, the event will engage world leaders and all stakeholders globally will participate – speak, listen, engage, network and more – to discuss India’s development, journey so far, and our way forward.
And the opening plenary will be presided by none other than nobel laureate Dr Abhijit Banerjee, who will talk on “India’s fight against poverty: seminal moments in our development journey, current challenges and opportunities to effect inclusive and sustainable growth” at 0:30 IST.
The session promises to be an engaging talk on India’s fight against poverty, highlighting seminal moments in our development journey, current challenges and opportunities to effect inclusive and sustainable growth.
Given his expertise and authority in the field of data-driven program design for poverty alleviation, Dr Banerjee will share insights on how we can enable sustainable growth and development in India.
It is sure to be an excellent start to a stimulating day, full of discourse on India's development!
