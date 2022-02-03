Hand in Hand: How the Arts Blended With Science in the Lives of 'Rocket Boys'

It was on 21 November 1963 when India shot its first rocket into the skies, marking the start of a space programme that would achieve tremendous success in the decades to come. In the biography of Vikram Sarabhai titled Vikram Sarabhai: A Life, author Amrita Shah notes how an ecstatic Sarabhai, credited chiefly for conceptualising and executing the launch, sent home a telegram: “Gee whiz wonderful rocket show.”

Homi Bhabha, who was present at the site to witness the historic occasion, too sprang up in joy.