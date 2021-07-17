Petrol Prices to Stay High: Here's Why State Govts Can't Bring Relief

Petrol and diesel prices have been on fire for a while now, with petrol selling for more than Rs 100 per litre across large parts of the country.



There are two major reasons for this. First, the rise in oil prices, over the last one year. Second, the massive increase in central excise duty on petrol and diesel, over the last one year. Let’s look at these reasons in detail.



In July 2020, the price of the Indian basket of crude oil averaged at USD 43.35 per barrel. On 14 July, 2021, the price was USD 75.26 per barrel. India imports more than four-fifths of the oil that it consumes and hence, any increase in the oil price internationally, leads to an increase in retail prices of petrol and diesel.