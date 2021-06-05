How A Dubious Crowdfund Was Started in A 9-Yr-Old Activist’s Name

On the run since 2016 from Manipur, Karnajit came into the spotlight in 2019 after it emerged that the story of his daughter, the then 7-year-old climate activist being invited to speak at a UN event representing India was misleading and fake. In between 2016 and 2019, he had fashioned himself as ‘Dr KK Singh’, even speaking at a Tedx Talk event where he brazenly claimed that he was a visiting Professor at Harvard University.