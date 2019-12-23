Hopeful, Confused, Misinformed: Hindu Refugees Hail Modi for CAA

The Yamuna riverbed to the south of Gurudwara Majnu ka Tila is home to over 900 Hindu refugees from Pakistan. Living in squalor in semi-permanent sheds with no access to clean drinking water and electricity, they believe the Citizenship Amendment Act will give them a fresh lease to life.

Used to a lot of media attention in wake of the nation-wide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, some of them had rehearsed what they had to say. When asked about how they envision their lives will change, chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in unison, one of them replied, “We don’t know much, we are just happy that our country has finally accepted us.”