'Hope State Govt Takes Strict Action': PM Modi on Birbhum Violence
The charred bodies of eight people were recovered on Tuesday, 22 March.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 23 March, expressed concern over the violence unleashed in West Bengal's Birbhum district, where eight charred bodies were recovered, and said that he would "assure all possible help from Centre to State."
"I hope state government takes strict action against culprits, and those who encourage such criminals should not be forgiven too," the PM added.
The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the incident and instructed the Director-General and Inspector General of Police to ensure that "witnesses are adequately protected and not threatened or influenced by anyone."
A bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj heard the matter and the case has been listed for further hearing on 24 March.
The Birbhum Violence
Charred bodies of eight people were recovered from Rampurhat in Birbhum district after nearly 10-12 houses were set ablaze, the police said.
The houses were burnt on Monday night, amid protests over the alleged murder of a leader from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) named Bhadu Sheikh.
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter and 11 people have been arrested in the case so far. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has also sought a report from the state administration over the violence.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.