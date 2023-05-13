Honnali Election Result 2023 Live Updates: Counting of Votes in Karnataka Today

In Honnali constituency, it is a fight between M P Renukacharya from the BJP and DG Shanthana Gowda from the Congress.



In 2018, the seat had been won by BJP . The winning candidate was M P Renukacharya . The Congress candidate D. G. Shanthanagowda had come in second place.



In the 2013 Assembly election, the seat had been won by D. G Shantana Gowda of the Congress . The KJP candidate M. P. Renukacharya had come in second place.