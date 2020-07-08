MHA Sets Up Panel to Probe Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, 2 Other Trusts

The Home Ministry (MHA) has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate the investigations into alleged violation of various laws by the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, the Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

A special director of the Enforcement Directorate will be heading the committee, the MHA spokesperson said in a tweet.

“MHA sets up inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into violation of various legal provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Income Tax Act, Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act etc by Rajiv Gandhi Foundation, Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust & Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust,” the tweet said.