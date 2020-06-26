Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Friday, 26 June, launched a fresh attack against the Congress, accusing party chief Sonia Gandhi of lacking transparency.“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” he tweeted.Attaching a list of donors to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from years 2005 to 2008, Nadda said “one family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation”.‘Rejected and Ejected Dynasty,’ Says JP Nadda Attacking CongressNadda has been targeting the Congress party after they questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following the face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on 15 June.Earlier on 24 June, Nadda tweeted that, “One ‘royal’ dynasty and their ‘loyal’ courtiers have grand delusions of the Opposition being about one dynasty. A dynast throws tantrums and his courtiers peddle that fake narrative. Latest one relates to the Opposition asking questions to the government.”Amit Shah Attacks Cong, Asks Why it Still Has ‘Emergency Mindset’ We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.