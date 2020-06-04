The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday, 4 June, repatriated the CEO of CAPF canteens to the parent cadre in CRPF after the 'Swadeshi' products list goof-up, PTI reported, quoting officials.An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said Deputy Inspector General Meena has been “recalled” by the Central Reserve Police Force.Another CRPF DIG, Rajeev Ranjan Kumar, will be the new CEO of the board with immediate effect for a period of three months.The Centre's initiative to begin the sale of only ‘swadeshi’ items in CAPF canteens from Monday faced a hurdle when a document de-listing as many as 1,000 imported products was issued by the Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandar (KPKB).The MHA later withdrew the order of de-listing the products from paramilitary canteens which was issued on 29 May, said a report by ANI. A revised order with updated list of products will be released soon, the report added.Director General, CRPF, and Chairman, Welfare and Rehabilitation Board (WARB), AP Maheshwari, had earlier clarified that the list was “erroneously” issued and action had been initiated into the matter.Officials told PTI that a number of Indian products from Dabur India, Bajaj, Usha also ended up being banned. Victorinox India, Samsung India were also delisted from CAPF canteens as they are not ‘swadeshi’. The imported products were also from firms like Jaquar, Eureka Forbes, HUL (foods) and Nestle.(With inputs from PTI)‘Only Local Products in CAPF Canteen From 1 June’: Amit Shah