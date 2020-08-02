Big B Tests COVID-19 -ve & Discharged from Hospital, Says Abhishek
Abhishek said he has to remain in hospital due to co-morbidities.
Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the news that Amitabh has tested negative for coronavirus. "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him", Abhishek tweeted.
Abhishek, however, said that he remains in hospital and is still COVID-19 positive due to some co-morbidities. "I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted", he wrote on Twitter.
