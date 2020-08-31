Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS After Post-COVID Care

The home minister had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was hospitalised in Medanta, Gurgaon on the advice of doctors. On 14 August, his coronavirus test report came back negative.



“My coronavirus test report is negative. I express my heartfelt gratitude to God and to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors,” Shah had tweeted after his recovery.

However, despite the recovery, he was experiencing fatigue and body ache, and was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on 18 August for post-COVID care.



In a statement, AIIMS had said that Shah had been complaining of fatigue and body ache for the last three to four days, and has been admitted for post-COVID care. He is continuing his work from the hospital, it had added.