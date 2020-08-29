Amit Shah Has Recovered From COVID, To Be Discharged Soon: AIIMS
He was admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on 18 August, for post-COVID care as he was experiencing fatigue.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has recovered completely from his post-COVID care and will be discharged from Delhi's AIIMS hospital soon, according to a press release by the hospital.
Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was hospitalised on doctors’ suggestions.
On 14 August, his coronavirus test report came back negative, while he stayed in home isolation.
However, despite the recovery, he was experiencing fatigue and body ache, and was again admitted to Delhi’s AIIMS hospital on 18 August, for post-COVID care.
He's now set to be discharged from the hospital soon.
